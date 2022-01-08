First Horizon Advisors Inc. Buys 103,115 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 889.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,710 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,115 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $7,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of COP. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth about $217,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,588 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth about $504,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 250,576 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $15,260,000 after buying an additional 28,243 shares in the last quarter. 78.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Societe Generale cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.43.

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $80.64 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.34. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $39.70 and a 12-month high of $80.93. The firm has a market cap of $106.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.24. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.04%.

In other news, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 28,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total transaction of $2,063,807.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 105,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total transaction of $7,680,561.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 145,889 shares of company stock valued at $10,680,170. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

