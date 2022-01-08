First Horizon Advisors Inc. Acquires 7,251 Shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,251 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of iShares US Real Estate ETF worth $7,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 73.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,793,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $896,438,000 after purchasing an additional 3,735,588 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $785,227,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,502,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $662,842,000 after acquiring an additional 460,066 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 4,554.1% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 5,561,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $566,957,000 after acquiring an additional 5,442,172 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,193,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $427,519,000 after acquiring an additional 98,477 shares during the period.

iShares US Real Estate ETF stock opened at $110.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.63. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $81.46 and a 1-year high of $116.89.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

