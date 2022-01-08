Finning International (TSE:FTT) Price Target Increased to C$46.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Finning International (TSE:FTT) had its price target boosted by National Bankshares from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Finning International from C$41.50 to C$42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$43.00 price objective on shares of Finning International in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Raymond James set a C$43.00 price objective on Finning International and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$42.89.

Get Finning International alerts:

TSE:FTT opened at C$32.24 on Wednesday. Finning International has a 52 week low of C$26.56 and a 52 week high of C$40.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.30. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$33.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$32.87.

Finning International (TSE:FTT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.54 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.75 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Finning International will post 2.3299999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Finning International

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. It offers telehandlers, compact and small wheel loaders, mini excavators; heavy construction equipment, such as articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, track loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers; and skidders, forest machines, track feller bunchers, log stackers, multi docker material handlers, cable yarding systems, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, hydraulic mining shovels, and underground mining load haul dump (LHD) loaders.

See Also: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Finning International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finning International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.