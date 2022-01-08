Financial Comparison: Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) versus Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD)

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) and Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and dividends.
Valuation and Earnings
This table compares Dynatrace and Upland Software’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Dynatrace
|$703.51 million
|21.90
|$75.71 million
|$0.28
|193.04
|Upland Software
|$291.78 million
|1.89
|-$51.22 million
|($1.87)
|-9.68
Profitability
This table compares Dynatrace and Upland Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Dynatrace
|10.09%
|10.83%
|5.55%
|Upland Software
|-18.52%
|5.83%
|1.76%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
92.9% of Dynatrace shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.0% of Upland Software shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Dynatrace shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.9% of Upland Software shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.
Risk & Volatility
Dynatrace has a beta of 1.42, indicating that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Upland Software has a beta of 1, indicating that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.
Analyst Ratings
This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Dynatrace and Upland Software, as reported by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Dynatrace
|0
|2
|18
|0
|2.90
|Upland Software
|0
|2
|5
|0
|2.71
Dynatrace presently has a consensus target price of $74.58, indicating a potential upside of 37.98%. Upland Software has a consensus target price of $39.00, indicating a potential upside of 115.47%. Given Upland Software’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Upland Software is more favorable than Dynatrace.
Summary
Dynatrace beats Upland Software on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.
Dynatrace Company Profile
Dynatrace, Inc. offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users. It specializes in cloud ecosystem integration, incident and alert management integration, DevOps CI/CD integration, user experience and business intelligence insights. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.
Upland Software Company Profile
Upland Software, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud-based enterprise work management software, which enables organizations to plan, manage and execute projects and work. It offers customer experience management, cloud, enterprise Sales and marketing cloud, project and IT management cloud, and document workflow cloud. The company was founded by John T. McDonald in July 2010 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.
