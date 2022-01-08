Financial Comparison: Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) versus Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD)

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) and Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Dynatrace and Upland Software’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dynatrace $703.51 million 21.90 $75.71 million $0.28 193.04 Upland Software $291.78 million 1.89 -$51.22 million ($1.87) -9.68

Dynatrace has higher revenue and earnings than Upland Software. Upland Software is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dynatrace, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Dynatrace and Upland Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dynatrace 10.09% 10.83% 5.55% Upland Software -18.52% 5.83% 1.76%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.9% of Dynatrace shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.0% of Upland Software shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Dynatrace shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.9% of Upland Software shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Dynatrace has a beta of 1.42, indicating that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Upland Software has a beta of 1, indicating that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Dynatrace and Upland Software, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dynatrace 0 2 18 0 2.90 Upland Software 0 2 5 0 2.71

Dynatrace presently has a consensus target price of $74.58, indicating a potential upside of 37.98%. Upland Software has a consensus target price of $39.00, indicating a potential upside of 115.47%. Given Upland Software’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Upland Software is more favorable than Dynatrace.

Summary

Dynatrace beats Upland Software on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc. offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users. It specializes in cloud ecosystem integration, incident and alert management integration, DevOps CI/CD integration, user experience and business intelligence insights. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

Upland Software Company Profile

Upland Software, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud-based enterprise work management software, which enables organizations to plan, manage and execute projects and work. It offers customer experience management, cloud, enterprise Sales and marketing cloud, project and IT management cloud, and document workflow cloud. The company was founded by John T. McDonald in July 2010 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

