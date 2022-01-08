Financial Advisory Group Acquires 150 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Financial Advisory Group increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,215 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Financial Advisory Group’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VTI. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 42.7% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.9% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 64.2% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 5,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at $491,000. Finally, Foster Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 971,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,374,000 after acquiring an additional 56,573 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

VTI traded down $1.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $235.87. 49,159 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,453,988. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $239.12 and its 200 day moving average is $231.80. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $192.82 and a 12 month high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.