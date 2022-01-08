Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $20.41 Million

Analysts expect that Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) will post $20.41 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Fidus Investment’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $19.65 million and the highest estimate coming in at $20.92 million. Fidus Investment reported sales of $23.63 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fidus Investment will report full year sales of $86.75 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $86.00 million to $87.27 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $84.55 million, with estimates ranging from $82.05 million to $86.61 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Fidus Investment.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $21.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.14 million. Fidus Investment had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 106.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fidus Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.60.

Shares of Fidus Investment stock opened at $17.89 on Friday. Fidus Investment has a 1 year low of $12.62 and a 1 year high of $18.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.58. The company has a market cap of $437.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.81.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This is a boost from Fidus Investment’s previous dividend of $0.04. Fidus Investment’s payout ratio is presently 32.90%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Fidus Investment in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidus Investment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Fidus Investment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fidus Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Fidus Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. 23.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

