Fiduciary Planning LLC Makes New $407,000 Investment in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DVY. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1,637.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 371.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter.

DVY stock opened at $126.67 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $120.04 and its 200-day moving average is $118.18. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $96.44 and a 1 year high of $127.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a $0.837 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $3.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

