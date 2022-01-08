Fiduciary Planning LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Fiduciary Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 97.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,991 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 0.5% of Fiduciary Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Fiduciary Planning LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of V. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Visa by 46.5% in the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the third quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Visa by 38.8% in the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 272 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Visa from $286.00 to $263.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.38.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.44, for a total value of $2,377,840.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.57, for a total value of $1,877,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,386 shares of company stock worth $8,362,931. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V opened at $216.96 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $190.10 and a 52-week high of $252.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $209.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.97. The stock has a market cap of $417.72 billion, a PE ratio of 38.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. Visa had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 51.07%. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.64%.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

