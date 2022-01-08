Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Acquired by Fiduciary Planning LLC

Fiduciary Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 105.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,426 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,297 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FIS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,920,609 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,213,922,000 after acquiring an additional 3,877,705 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $273,996,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1,589.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,997,775 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $283,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879,548 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,418,449 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $767,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,903,746 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $474,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

FIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $158.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $182.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $182.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.44.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 105,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.66, for a total value of $11,514,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIS stock opened at $117.64 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $109.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $71.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 317.95, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.75. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.79 and a twelve month high of $155.96.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 10th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 421.63%.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

Further Reading: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.