Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY) Shares Purchased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY) by 15.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 217,236 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,957 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.82% of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF worth $8,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 240.0% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 21.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FUTY stock opened at $45.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.38 and a 200 day moving average of $43.38. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a twelve month low of $37.91 and a twelve month high of $46.47.

Recommended Story: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.