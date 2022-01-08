Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL) Position Raised by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,199 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 368 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF were worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FNCL. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the third quarter valued at $32,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the third quarter valued at $117,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 888.2% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the period. Finally, Beaumont Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the third quarter valued at $204,000.

Shares of FNCL opened at $58.58 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a one year low of $41.42 and a one year high of $58.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.60 and its 200-day moving average is $54.60.

