FIBRA Prologis (OTCMKTS:FBBPF) Downgraded by Scotiabank

Scotiabank downgraded shares of FIBRA Prologis (OTCMKTS:FBBPF) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of FBBPF opened at $2.57 on Tuesday. FIBRA Prologis has a 52-week low of $1.80 and a 52-week high of $2.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.31.

Get FIBRA Prologis alerts:

About FIBRA Prologis

Prologis Property Mexico SA de CV is a real estate company. It is engaged in the real estate investment trusts and administration of Class A logistics properties in Mexico. The company was founded on August 13, 2013 and is headquartered in México City, Mexico.

Featured Article: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for FIBRA Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FIBRA Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.