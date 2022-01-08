FIBRA Prologis (OTCMKTS:FBBPF) Downgraded by Scotiabank

Scotiabank downgraded shares of FIBRA Prologis (OTCMKTS:FBBPF) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of FBBPF opened at $2.57 on Tuesday. FIBRA Prologis has a 52-week low of $1.80 and a 52-week high of $2.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.31.
About FIBRA Prologis
Featured Article: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?
Receive News & Ratings for FIBRA Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FIBRA Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.