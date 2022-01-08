FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) Trading 4.6% Higher

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FAT)’s share price traded up 4.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $11.86 and last traded at $11.69. 47,458 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 53% from the average session volume of 31,115 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.18.

A number of research firms recently commented on FAT. Zacks Investment Research cut FAT Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet upgraded FAT Brands from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of FAT Brands in a report on Monday, November 29th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.82.

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $29.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, analysts predict that FAT Brands Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. FAT Brands’s payout ratio is -32.91%.

In related news, Director John Squire Junger sold 6,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total value of $110,631.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 56.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FAT. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in FAT Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $430,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in FAT Brands in the second quarter worth $406,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in FAT Brands in the third quarter worth $237,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in FAT Brands by 100.0% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 10,928 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in FAT Brands during the second quarter valued at $149,000. 10.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT)

FAT Brands, Inc operates as a global franchising company that acquires, markets and develops fast casual and casual dining restaurant concepts around the world. Its brands include Yalla Mediterranean, Buffalo’s Cafe & Express, Ponderosa Steakhouse and Bonanza, Fatburger, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Bonanza Steak & BBQ, and Hurricane BTW.

