FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) Trading 4.6% Higher

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FAT)’s share price traded up 4.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.86 and last traded at $11.69. 47,458 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 53% from the average session volume of 31,115 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.18.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of FAT Brands from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of FAT Brands in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FAT Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.82.

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $29.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that FAT Brands Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. FAT Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently -32.91%.

In other FAT Brands news, Director John Squire Junger sold 6,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $110,631.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 56.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in FAT Brands by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in FAT Brands by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,987 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in FAT Brands by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 10,928 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FAT Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FAT Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $406,000. 10.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FAT Brands, Inc operates as a global franchising company that acquires, markets and develops fast casual and casual dining restaurant concepts around the world. Its brands include Yalla Mediterranean, Buffalo’s Cafe & Express, Ponderosa Steakhouse and Bonanza, Fatburger, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Bonanza Steak & BBQ, and Hurricane BTW.

