Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 174,100 shares, an increase of 26.2% from the November 30th total of 138,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 108,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other Farmer Bros. news, insider Ruben E. Inofuentes purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.63 per share, for a total transaction of $99,450.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO D Deverl Maserang II bought 16,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.03 per share, for a total transaction of $100,098.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 46,600 shares of company stock worth $299,448. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Farmer Bros. by 1.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 78,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Farmer Bros. by 0.8% in the third quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 178,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Farmer Bros. by 3.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 55,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Farmer Bros. by 1.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 140,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Farmer Bros. by 10.5% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 22,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 2,121 shares during the period. 56.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Farmer Bros. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of FARM stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.51. 71,019 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,140. Farmer Bros. has a fifty-two week low of $4.68 and a fifty-two week high of $13.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.23. Farmer Bros. had a negative net margin of 9.24% and a negative return on equity of 28.99%. The firm had revenue of $108.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Farmer Bros. will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Farmer Bros.

Farmer Brothers Co engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products. The company’s products include roasted and liquid coffee; flavored and unflavored teas; coffee related products such as coffee filters, sugar and creamers; culinary products like spices, pancake and biscuit mixes, gravy and sauce mixes, soup bases, dressings, syrups and sauces; and other beverages including cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

