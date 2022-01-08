Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) Shares Acquired by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) by 663.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,720 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125,754 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Farfetch were worth $5,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 71.5% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of Farfetch in the 2nd quarter worth about $87,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Farfetch in the 2nd quarter worth about $173,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Farfetch in the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FTCH opened at $29.39 on Friday. Farfetch Ltd has a one year low of $27.68 and a one year high of $73.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.74. The stock has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 3.12.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $582.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.34 million. Farfetch’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.50) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Farfetch from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Farfetch from $47.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Farfetch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Farfetch from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities cut shares of Farfetch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.69.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

