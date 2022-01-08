Falco Resources (CVE:FPC) Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of Falco Resources Ltd. (CVE:FPC) dropped 1.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.29. Approximately 131,527 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 109,729 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.66, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of C$77.39 million and a P/E ratio of -17.81.

About Falco Resources (CVE:FPC)

Falco Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for base and precious metals, such as gold, zinc, copper, and silver deposits. It owns mining claims and contractual rights in relation to mining concessions covering approximately 70,000 hectares of land in the Rouyn-Noranda mining camp located in the Province of QuÃ©bec.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Falco Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Falco Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.