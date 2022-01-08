FairGame (FAIR) Hits Market Capitalization of $9.51 Million

FairGame (CURRENCY:FAIR) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 8th. One FairGame coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0099 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. FairGame has a total market capitalization of $9.51 million and $3.88 million worth of FairGame was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, FairGame has traded 42.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get FairGame alerts:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001606 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000015 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000018 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00054429 BTC.

DIAMOND (DIAMOND) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $279.44 or 0.00668030 BTC.

FairGame Coin Profile

FairGame (FAIR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 6th, 2014. FairGame’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 960,000,000 coins. FairGame’s official Twitter account is @FairCoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . FairGame’s official website is fair.game

According to CryptoCompare, “FairCoin is a decentralised virtual currency, distributed through a vast airdrop process during the 6th and 8th of March, 2014 . An approximate 49,750 addresses were logged for the giveaway, each able to claim 1000 FAIR per hour. Automated airdrop claiming methods had no effect, as each IP address could register once per hour, and 2 different captchas had to be solved. These security precautions were hidden till the day of distribution. FairCoin's vast distribution method allowed a good portion of the cryptocurrency community to claim a little bit of the 50,000,000 FairCoins, each. “

FairGame Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FairGame directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FairGame should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FairGame using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FairGame Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FairGame and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.