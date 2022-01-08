Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Dividend Announcement

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as C$636.87 and last traded at C$636.87, with a volume of 9125 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$622.87.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be given a $12.781 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. Fairfax Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.69%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FFH. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$775.00 to C$825.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Cormark boosted their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$735.00 to C$800.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$650.00 to C$665.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$775.00 to C$790.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, CIBC set a C$825.00 price target on Fairfax Financial and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$743.57.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$573.76 and a 200 day moving average price of C$551.14. The firm has a market cap of C$16.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.46, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.56.

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$20.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$10.69 by C$10.01. The firm had revenue of C$8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.17 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited will post 47.5400013 earnings per share for the current year.

Fairfax Financial Company Profile (TSE:FFH)

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

