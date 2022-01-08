Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Trading 4.2% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) traded up 4.2% during trading on Thursday after Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on the stock from $550.00 to $590.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Fair Isaac traded as high as $444.45 and last traded at $443.57. 1,513 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 251,831 shares. The stock had previously closed at $425.89.

FICO has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Fair Isaac from $488.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $464.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $463.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Fair Isaac to a “buy” rating and set a $522.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $547.63.

In other news, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.10, for a total transaction of $186,093.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joanna Rees sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.52, for a total value of $99,630.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Fair Isaac by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 919,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $462,031,000 after buying an additional 41,288 shares in the last quarter. Valley Forge Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Valley Forge Capital Management LP now owns 724,711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $288,384,000 after purchasing an additional 53,202 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 652,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,476,000 after purchasing an additional 17,686 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 585,946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $233,165,000 after purchasing an additional 43,694 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 410,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,321,000 after purchasing an additional 5,487 shares during the period. 85.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $398.22 and a 200 day moving average of $439.85. The company has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a PE ratio of 32.82 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $1.55. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 205.21% and a net margin of 29.78%. The company had revenue of $334.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.20 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.78 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 12.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

