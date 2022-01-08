Fagan Associates Inc. Sells 30 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Fagan Associates Inc. trimmed its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the third quarter worth about $302,000. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $381,000. L & S Advisors Inc increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 7.0% during the third quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 30,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $699,000. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.4% during the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 2,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 35.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA DIA opened at $362.39 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $358.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $351.42. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $298.59 and a 1-year high of $369.50.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

