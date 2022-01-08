Fagan Associates Inc. Sells 134 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Fagan Associates Inc. cut its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,350 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 6.6% of Fagan Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $30,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,134,972 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,072,840,000 after purchasing an additional 118,821 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 2.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,058,794 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,317,675,000 after acquiring an additional 119,059 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,216,517 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,854,059,000 after acquiring an additional 39,437 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,940,270 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,737,726,000 after acquiring an additional 33,699 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1.0% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,922,720 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,140,429,000 after acquiring an additional 18,662 shares during the period. 34.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GOOGL opened at $2,754.95 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,912.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,782.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,711.71 and a 52 week high of $3,019.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The business had revenue of $53.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.80 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $16.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Alphabet from $3,160.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Alphabet from $3,071.00 to $3,090.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $3,210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,237.31.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

