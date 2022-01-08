Fagan Associates Inc. Purchases New Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Fagan Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHA. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 15.9% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 854,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,997,000 after purchasing an additional 117,089 shares during the period. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 111,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,635,000 after purchasing an additional 3,148 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,045,000 after purchasing an additional 5,031 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 39,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,074,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 51,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares during the period.

SCHA opened at $99.74 on Friday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $92.26 and a 1-year high of $110.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.56.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

