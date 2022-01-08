Fagan Associates Inc. Increases Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Fagan Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,287 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 76 shares during the quarter. Target comprises about 1.5% of Fagan Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $6,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Target by 458.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 134 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Target by 107.5% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Target from $306.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Target from $317.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $275.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.13.

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.72, for a total transaction of $7,341,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Jill Sando sold 3,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.61, for a total value of $788,885.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 66,277 shares of company stock worth $15,643,765 over the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:TGT opened at $231.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $110.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.00. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $166.82 and a 12 month high of $268.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $242.14 and its 200 day moving average is $245.81.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.20. Target had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 6.56%. The company had revenue of $25.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

