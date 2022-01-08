Fagan Associates Inc. Has $3.80 Million Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Fagan Associates Inc. lessened its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 72,005 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,414 shares during the period. Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $3,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GM. FMR LLC grew its stake in General Motors by 17.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,827,503 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,942,403,000 after acquiring an additional 4,993,550 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in General Motors by 3.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 112,268,186 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,642,907,000 after acquiring an additional 4,023,775 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in General Motors in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,237,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in General Motors by 39.4% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,644,168 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $450,630,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160,589 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in General Motors by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 96,652,017 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,718,899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657,113 shares during the period. 79.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 224,527 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.36, for a total value of $14,450,557.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 7,204 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $468,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 263,317 shares of company stock valued at $16,935,736. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of GM opened at $62.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $91.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.41, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.88. General Motors has a 1 year low of $42.31 and a 1 year high of $67.21.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $26.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.88 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business’s revenue was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on General Motors from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on General Motors from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on General Motors from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.35.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

