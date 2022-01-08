Fagan Associates Inc. Has $2.38 Million Stock Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Fagan Associates Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 896 shares during the quarter. Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $2,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 132,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,040,000 after buying an additional 7,234 shares in the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 13.9% in the third quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 19,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 2,380 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Strategic Financial Planning Inc. now owns 222,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,769,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 105,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,230,000 after buying an additional 2,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Courage Miller Partners LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.4% in the third quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 186,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,676,000 after buying an additional 12,760 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHE opened at $29.46 on Friday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $28.46 and a twelve month high of $34.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.01.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

