Fagan Associates Inc. Has $1.53 Million Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Fagan Associates Inc. trimmed its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 3.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,958 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BA. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Boeing by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,960 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.6% in the second quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 176,954 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $42,391,000 after purchasing an additional 4,529 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the second quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 377.7% in the second quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 7,180 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 5,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 16.3% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 102,480 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $24,550,000 after purchasing an additional 14,383 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $306.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Boeing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $224.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.70.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $211.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $124.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.32 and a beta of 1.51. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $185.26 and a 12 month high of $278.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $208.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.45.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.27 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.39) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total transaction of $219,651.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

