Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group

Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group decreased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,140 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 11,844 shares during the quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.6% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 73,357 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Fiduciary Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.8% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 6,523 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 8.2% in the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 169,376 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,962,000 after purchasing an additional 12,803 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 39.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 87,983 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,294,000 after purchasing an additional 24,826 shares during the period. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.4% in the third quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,591 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. 51.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $68.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.55, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.16. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $44.29 and a 12-month high of $69.18.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.05 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The company’s revenue was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is -253.24%.

Several brokerages have commented on XOM. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $65.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.94.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $64.00 per share, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 7,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total value of $451,213.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 5,544 shares of company stock valued at $352,640 and have sold 28,400 shares valued at $1,771,158. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Featured Article: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.