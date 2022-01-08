Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Holdings Cut by JustInvest LLC

JustInvest LLC lowered its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 10.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 57,653 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,983 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.5% in the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 80,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 33.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,479,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $969,335,000 after buying an additional 4,139,065 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 23,350,898 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,472,972,000 after buying an additional 577,935 shares during the last quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.5% during the third quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. now owns 1,273,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $74,915,000 after buying an additional 18,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.7% during the third quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80,434 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,731,000 after buying an additional 2,902 shares during the last quarter. 51.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on XOM. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.83.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Linda D. Ducharme sold 8,600 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total transaction of $537,070.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $64.00 per share, with a total value of $320,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 5,544 shares of company stock worth $352,640 and have sold 28,400 shares worth $1,771,158. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XOM opened at $68.32 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $44.29 and a twelve month high of $68.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $289.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.15, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.16.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently -253.24%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

