Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Receives $57.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.71.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EXC. Mizuho downgraded Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Exelon from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Exelon from $51.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Exelon from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Exelon from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

EXC traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,421,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,712,386. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $55.38 billion, a PE ratio of 33.12, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.50. Exelon has a twelve month low of $38.35 and a twelve month high of $58.01.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $8.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 4.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Exelon will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.3825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.47%.

In other Exelon news, EVP Joseph Nigro sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total value of $695,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph Dominguez sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.39, for a total transaction of $870,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 314,000 shares of company stock valued at $16,810,260. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 14.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,808,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,802,000 after purchasing an additional 748,017 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Exelon by 11.0% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Exelon by 1.6% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Exelon by 6.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,963,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,360 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Exelon during the third quarter worth about $1,226,000. 79.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Exelon

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

