Exane BNP Paribas Lowers Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) to Neutral

Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CS. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Monday, November 15th. Cheuvreux upgraded Credit Suisse Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. UBS Group downgraded Credit Suisse Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Credit Suisse Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Credit Suisse Group from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.53.

Shares of NYSE:CS opened at $10.19 on Friday. Credit Suisse Group has a 12 month low of $9.06 and a 12 month high of $14.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.12.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. Credit Suisse Group had a return on equity of 0.17% and a net margin of 0.26%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Credit Suisse Group will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 2,474.1% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 6,507 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 29.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. 3.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Credit Suisse Group AG is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Swiss Universal Bank; International Wealth Management; Asia Pacific; and Investment Banking and Capital Markets. The Swiss Universal Bank segment offers comprehensive advice and financial solutions to private, corporate, and institutional clients in Switzerland.

