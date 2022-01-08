Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,310,000 shares, an increase of 22.9% from the November 30th total of 1,880,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 788,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NYSE:AQUA traded down $2.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.35. 1,214,838 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 994,339. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.59 and a 200 day moving average of $39.69. Evoqua Water Technologies has a twelve month low of $22.00 and a twelve month high of $49.38. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 3.52%. The company had revenue of $425.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Evoqua Water Technologies will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AQUA. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. 95.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AQUA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Evoqua Water Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Evoqua Water Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

About Evoqua Water Technologies

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water treatment solutions. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment offers tailored services and solutions in collaboration with the customers backed by life-cycle services including on-demand water, outsourced water, recycle or reuse, and emergency response service alternatives to improve operational reliability, performance, and environmental compliance.

