Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Evolus, Inc. is a medical aesthetics company. It focuses on providing physicians and patients in aesthetic procedures and treatments. The company focuses on the self-pay aesthetic market and its lead product candidate, DWP-450, is an injectable 900 kDa purified botulinum toxin type A complex. Evolus, Inc. is based in Irvine, California. “

Get Evolus alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on EOLS. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Evolus in a research report on Friday, November 12th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Evolus from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Evolus has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.72.

Shares of EOLS opened at $6.20 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.81. Evolus has a 52 week low of $3.84 and a 52 week high of $17.38. The stock has a market cap of $344.60 million, a P/E ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 2.41.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.03. Evolus had a negative return on equity of 145.33% and a negative net margin of 162.78%. The firm had revenue of $26.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.97 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Evolus will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Evolus by 230.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 3,552 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Evolus during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Evolus by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Evolus by 326.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 4,375 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Evolus during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. 40.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evolus Company Profile

Evolus, Inc is a medical aesthetics company, which engages in the provision of medical aesthetic treatments and procedures. It offers products under the brand of Jeuveau. The company was founded by Scott Cannizzaro in November 2012 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

Featured Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Evolus (EOLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Evolus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.