Everipedia (IQ) Trading 6.2% Lower This Week

Everipedia (CURRENCY:IQ) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 7th. Everipedia has a market capitalization of $112.83 million and approximately $6.17 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Everipedia coin can currently be bought for $0.0113 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Everipedia has traded down 6.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002380 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001837 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.38 or 0.00060402 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.36 or 0.00077007 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,210.58 or 0.07639470 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.96 or 0.00076044 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $42,008.62 or 0.99957986 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00007414 BTC.

Everipedia Coin Profile

Everipedia launched on December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 10,021,453,885 coins and its circulating supply is 10,021,451,952 coins. Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Everipedia is everipedia.org . The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

Everipedia Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everipedia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everipedia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Everipedia using one of the exchanges listed above.

