Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) Short Interest Update

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,520,000 shares, a decrease of 28.0% from the November 30th total of 4,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 873,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

NASDAQ EVBG opened at $60.02 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $103.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.59. Everbridge has a fifty-two week low of $57.58 and a fifty-two week high of $178.98.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.67. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 12.68% and a negative net margin of 31.91%. The business had revenue of $96.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Everbridge will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Everbridge news, Director Bruns H. Grayson purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $67.08 per share, with a total value of $670,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Vernon Irvin sold 12,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.86, for a total transaction of $1,741,034.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,669 shares of company stock worth $6,952,870. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Everbridge by 206.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 14,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 10,089 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Everbridge by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, Montanaro Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the 2nd quarter valued at $340,000.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EVBG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays lowered shares of Everbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $185.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Everbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Everbridge from $180.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Everbridge has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.27.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

