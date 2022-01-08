European Assets Trust PLC (EAT) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 13th

European Assets Trust PLC (LON:EAT) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.20 ($0.03) per share on Monday, January 31st. This represents a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is an increase from European Assets Trust’s previous dividend of $2.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of EAT stock opened at GBX 136.50 ($1.84) on Friday. European Assets Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 114 ($1.54) and a twelve month high of GBX 152 ($2.05). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 139.29 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 140.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89. The stock has a market cap of £491.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.61.
European Assets Trust Company Profile
