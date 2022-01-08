European Assets Trust PLC (EAT) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 13th

European Assets Trust PLC (LON:EAT) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.20 ($0.03) per share on Monday, January 31st. This represents a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is an increase from European Assets Trust’s previous dividend of $2.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of EAT stock opened at GBX 136.50 ($1.84) on Friday. European Assets Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 114 ($1.54) and a twelve month high of GBX 152 ($2.05). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 139.29 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 140.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89. The stock has a market cap of £491.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.61.

European Assets Trust Company Profile

European Assets Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by F&C Investment Business Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Europe, excluding the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of small and mid cap companies with a market capitalization below that of the largest company in the Euromoney Smaller European Companies (ex UK) Index or below Euro 2.5 billion.

