EUNO (EUNO) One Day Volume Tops $553.00

EUNO (CURRENCY:EUNO) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 8th. EUNO has a total market capitalization of $5.39 million and approximately $553.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EUNO coin can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, EUNO has traded up 78.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $197.83 or 0.00471631 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000013 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000870 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000045 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000031 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

EUNO Profile

EUNO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 6,420,942,290 coins. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for EUNO is www.euno.co. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “EUNO is a privacy-by-choice decentralized cryptocurrency that was established in June 2018 with the aim of becoming a leading payment medium in tomorrow's cashless society. In its bid to create a sustainable and trustworthy product, EUNO stresses the importance of fair distribution, long-term stability, and ease of use. Its flagship product EUNO·Pay will permit instant crypto-to-fiat mobile payments using near field communication (NFC) technology and offer a return on utilized coins through its in-development ACID protocol. EUNO is a self-funded project that endorses a participatory approach in the development and strategic direction through its decentralized governance system. It is supported by an international team from diverse professional backgrounds such as software engineering, product development, finance, and marketing. Our goal is to have a profitable, stable, safe, and anonymous blockchain that provides consumers and businesses unrivaled transaction processing, value, and tailored services. “

Buying and Selling EUNO

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EUNO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EUNO using one of the exchanges listed above.

