Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) CAO Sells $194,048.68 in Stock

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total transaction of $194,048.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Merilee Buckley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 1st, Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of Etsy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.19, for a total transaction of $241,700.52.

On Monday, November 1st, Merilee Buckley sold 907 shares of Etsy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.89, for a total transaction of $221,208.23.

ETSY stock opened at $185.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market cap of $23.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $244.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.79. Etsy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.80 and a 52 week high of $307.75.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $532.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.51 million. Etsy had a net margin of 21.55% and a return on equity of 77.17%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $215.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $225.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Etsy from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.57.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Etsy by 2.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,930,166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,867,385,000 after acquiring an additional 384,654 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Etsy by 12.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,401,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,935,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,669 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Etsy by 17.8% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,042,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $632,696,000 after acquiring an additional 460,568 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Etsy by 1.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,509,507 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $515,280,000 after acquiring an additional 37,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its stake in Etsy by 226.7% in the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,189,391 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $455,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519,258 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

