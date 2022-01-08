Ethereum Gold Price Down 3.1% Over Last 7 Days (ETG)

Ethereum Gold (CURRENCY:ETG) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 8th. During the last week, Ethereum Gold has traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Ethereum Gold coin can now be bought for about $0.0128 or 0.00000031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum Gold has a total market cap of $259,560.58 and $1.00 worth of Ethereum Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

About Ethereum Gold

Ethereum Gold (CRYPTO:ETG) is a coin. Its launch date was October 11th, 2017. Ethereum Gold’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,199,973 coins. Ethereum Gold’s official message board is medium.com/@amandaETG . The official website for Ethereum Gold is www.etgproject.org . The Reddit community for Ethereum Gold is /r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ethereum Gold’s official Twitter account is @ethereumgoldetg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EthereumGold is an Ethereum clone. It has a supply of 24,000,000 ETG tokens. “

Ethereum Gold Coin Trading

