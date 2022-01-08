Ethereum Classic Price Tops $30.42 (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (CURRENCY:ETC) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 8th. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be purchased for about $30.42 or 0.00072607 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum Classic has a market cap of $4.02 billion and approximately $334.13 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded down 11.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,197.55 or 0.07632705 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded down 52.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Profile

Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 132,153,734 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is /r/EthereumClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org . Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org . Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic is an attempt at keeping the Ethereum blockchain unaltered by the part of the community that opposed the hard fork and the return of The DAO funds. It started trading on Poloniex and is getting more and more traction. The Ethereum Classic mission statement is: “We believe in decentralized, censorship-resistant, permissionless blockchains. We believe in the original vision of Ethereum as a world computer you can't shut down, running irreversible smart contracts. We believe in a strong separation of concerns, where system forks are only possible in order to correct actual platform bugs, not to bail out failed contracts and special interests. We believe in censorship-resistant platform that can be actually trusted – by anyone.” Our block explorer data: total coins supply, total network hash rate, last block number and total difficulty are freely provided by https://gastracker.io/ In 2017, the Die Hard fork was implemented in ETC, removing the Ethereum difficulty bomb. Currently, there are no plans to move to Proof of Stake like Ethereum, although developers at the IOHK institute are developing a new PoS protocol for Ethereum Classic. “

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

