Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Downgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $375.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $345.00.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $384.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $347.00 to $342.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $363.60.

Shares of EL stock opened at $354.93 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $351.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $332.89. Estée Lauder Companies has a 1-year low of $231.97 and a 1-year high of $374.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.76 billion, a PE ratio of 43.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 17.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Estée Lauder Companies will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.09%.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 2,035 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.90, for a total transaction of $703,906.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard D. Parsons sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.27, for a total value of $469,378.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,089,104 shares of company stock valued at $714,564,572. 13.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 100.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,778,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895,658 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $425,789,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 101.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,756,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,762,000 after purchasing an additional 884,410 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,374,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,890,398,000 after purchasing an additional 681,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 94.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,193,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,770,000 after acquiring an additional 580,099 shares in the last quarter. 62.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

