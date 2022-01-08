Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.00.

Separately, Barclays upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th.

In related news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 1,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $99,654.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the second quarter worth $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the second quarter worth $34,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the second quarter worth $36,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the second quarter worth $69,000. 68.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WTRG traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $52.13. 6,374 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 898,016. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Essential Utilities has a 1-year low of $41.11 and a 1-year high of $53.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a PE ratio of 32.02, a P/E/G ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.60.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). Essential Utilities had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The business had revenue of $361.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.2682 dividend. This is a boost from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 65.64%.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

