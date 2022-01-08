Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $32.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate company. It owns, acquires and manages single-tenant properties which are net leased on a long-term basis to service-oriented and experience-based businesses. The company serves restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, health and fitness sector. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. is based in Princeton, New Jersey. “

NYSE EPRT opened at $28.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $32.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.38 and its 200 day moving average is $29.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 45.65, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.40.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 34.78% and a return on equity of 3.89%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Essential Properties Realty Trust will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. This is a positive change from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 167.74%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $15,261,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 195.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $361,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 378,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,232,000 after acquiring an additional 24,683 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister Car Wash, Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station.

