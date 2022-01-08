Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$28.68.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ERO. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Ero Copper from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Ero Copper from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. CIBC dropped their target price on Ero Copper from C$32.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. dropped their target price on Ero Copper from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Ero Copper from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th.

TSE:ERO traded down C$0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$18.17. 119,208 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 182,055. The firm has a market cap of C$1.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.68. Ero Copper has a twelve month low of C$17.09 and a twelve month high of C$29.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.46, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$20.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$22.90.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.60 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$140.77 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ero Copper will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Ero Copper Company Profile

Ero Copper Corp., a mining company, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of mining projects in Brazil. The company also explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

