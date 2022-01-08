Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Sold by Concord Wealth Partners

Concord Wealth Partners cut its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 83.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 239 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Equinix were worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Equinix by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 105,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,514,000 after acquiring an additional 27,120 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Equinix by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 67,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,061,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its position in shares of Equinix by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 4,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,727,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB boosted its holdings in Equinix by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 61,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,461,000 after buying an additional 4,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. boosted its holdings in Equinix by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 1,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $783.00, for a total value of $111,969.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $798.27, for a total transaction of $59,870.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,218 shares of company stock valued at $971,829. 13.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EQIX stock opened at $774.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $807.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $815.29. The company has a market cap of $69.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 163.15, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.36. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $586.73 and a 12 month high of $885.26.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.97 by ($4.29). Equinix had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 6.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a $2.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 241.68%.

EQIX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Equinix from $915.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen cut Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $880.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 4th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Equinix from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $875.00 to $865.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Equinix from $920.00 to $880.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $885.59.

Equinix Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

Featured Article: How big is the FinTech market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.