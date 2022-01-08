EQ (CVE:EQ) Trading Up 2.5%

EQ Inc. (CVE:EQ) was up 2.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$1.23 and last traded at C$1.23. Approximately 24,826 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 46,725 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.20.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of EQ in a research note on Monday, November 22nd.

Get EQ alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.25 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.35. The stock has a market cap of C$83.48 million and a P/E ratio of -17.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.91.

EQ (CVE:EQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 19th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$3.10 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that EQ Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About EQ (CVE:EQ)

EQ Inc, creates and targets customized audience segments using location-based behavior signals, advanced data analytics, and proprietary software in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's products include Atom, a proprietary programmatic media buying platform, which enables to purchase targeted media for its clients to influence consumer behavior; and LOCUS, a proprietary automated data processing technology that enables to manage data at scale and enrich those data with proprietary first party and third party data.

See Also: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for EQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.