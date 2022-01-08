EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised EPR Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EPR. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 79.0% in the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 53.3% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EPR Properties in the third quarter worth approximately $88,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of EPR Properties in the second quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EPR Properties in the third quarter worth approximately $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EPR opened at $48.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.24. EPR Properties has a 12 month low of $32.56 and a 12 month high of $56.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 374.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 6.89, a quick ratio of 6.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.45). EPR Properties had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 1.29%. The business had revenue of $139.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 118.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that EPR Properties will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is currently 2,307.87%.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theatres, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment and Education. The Entertainment segment includes investments in megaplex theatres, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

