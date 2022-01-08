EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $8.47 Per Share

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial upped their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of EOG Resources in a report released on Wednesday, January 5th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the energy exploration company will post earnings per share of $8.47 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $8.42.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 19.38%. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 112.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on EOG. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on EOG Resources from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on EOG Resources from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on EOG Resources from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist Securities upped their price objective on EOG Resources from $79.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.43.

NYSE:EOG opened at $98.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $90.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.94. EOG Resources has a 52 week low of $50.08 and a 52 week high of $98.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.02.

EOG Resources announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy exploration company to buy up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.91%.

In other EOG Resources news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total value of $140,458.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 12,947 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.13, for a total transaction of $1,231,648.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,342 shares of company stock valued at $1,748,082 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,217 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $186,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 3,047 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the third quarter worth about $3,612,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 25.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,516,473 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $201,997,000 after buying an additional 502,972 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Story: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.