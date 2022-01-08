Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.47 on February 11th

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.465 per share by the oil and gas producer on Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45.

Enterprise Products Partners has increased its dividend payment by 6.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 24 years. Enterprise Products Partners has a payout ratio of 82.2% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect Enterprise Products Partners to earn $2.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 82.6%.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EPD traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $23.40. 6,584,196 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,247,916. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 1.37. Enterprise Products Partners has a fifty-two week low of $20.03 and a fifty-two week high of $25.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52. The company had revenue of $10.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 10,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.86 per share, for a total transaction of $228,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Carin Marcy Barth acquired 5,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.60 per share, with a total value of $108,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 17.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,946,631 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,986,213 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.91% of Enterprise Products Partners worth $481,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 28.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price target (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.57.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.