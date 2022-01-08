Enrique Lores Sells 34,000 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Stock

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.84, for a total transaction of $1,286,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of HPQ opened at $38.65 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.95. The company has a market capitalization of $41.85 billion, a PE ratio of 7.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.00. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.07 and a fifty-two week high of $39.65.

Get HP alerts:

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. HP had a negative return on equity of 151.64% and a net margin of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. HP’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. This is a boost from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. HP’s payout ratio is currently 18.38%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HPQ. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of HP during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its stake in shares of HP by 161.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,112 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of HP by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HP during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in HP during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. 80.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HPQ. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of HP from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded HP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on HP from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on HP from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HP has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Recommended Story: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.